Kim Kardashian Beaten With Lawsuit Over Instagram Photo With Kanye West | The latest hip hop news, music and media

advertisement

Just because you are in the photo does not mean that you own it. Kim Kardashian learns that the hard way after she was charged with posting herself and her husband Kanye West for posting a photo on her Instagram account.

TMZ reports that photographer Saeed Bolden has filed a lawsuit against Kimmy Cakes for posting a photo on her Instagram account that he took of the couple at the Nas’Nasir album release party in October 2018, and that earned over 2 million likes. Bolden was not very happy about this and decided to sue the reality star / mogul. He said he never gave her permission to use it.

advertisement

E! reported that Bolden has registered a copyright with the U.S. Copyright Office for the 2018 photo of Kim and Ye. The controversial picture still lives on Kim’s IG account.

By TMZ:

Saeed Bolden says he is the type who took the loving shot and that’s why he owns it. According to the suit received from TMZ, Bolden KKW has not given permission to use it, nor has it paid for it. So he wants something for his problems. Sure, it’s a rare picture. Kanye’s smile. At long last. The photo was taken at Nas’s album release party that Kanye produced. How much is the picture worth? Bolden does not name a price – he sues for profits made by the Post, plus punitive damages.

Another strange twist is that Bolden also accuses Kardashian’s shapewear line of Skims Body. He claims that he shares Kim’s Instagram account but has not shared the photo in question. Kardashian is not the only celebrity accused of using a photo he owns. Model Gigi Hadid and music artists Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Katy Perry were also the subject of similar lawsuits. Hadid successfully persuaded a federal court to launch the lawsuit against her, while Grande and Bieber decided to settle the case. Let this be a normal non-celebrity event where you just can’t take photos from anywhere and post them to your social media account.

–

Photo: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

advertisement