KILLEEN, TX – The 20-year-old veteran veteran vividly remembers the morning when a young man broke into his house and suspected there was nobody there.

He says it started with a loud knock on the door.

“He knocked and called excessively as if he were living here and was excluded. That annoyed me a bit, so I looked and when I looked through the peephole, he started talking, “he said.

The homeowner says he saw the young man through his peephole.

He says he checked whether he would get an answer. And when he didn’t do that, he said he was walking around to the back door and hitting it.

The resident then realized what was happening and he quickly went into defense mode to protect himself.

“I went to my little drawer and pulled out the gun. I only had seconds, ten seconds or less to position myself, and as soon as I was positioned, I pulled the hammer back and the door blew open, “the man remembered.

He describes the quiet moment just before chaos broke out.

‘Such as the calm before the storm or the eye of the hurricane. It took about 2 or 3 seconds as if he were covering the joint before he walked. As soon as I saw him coming in, I opened the fire and all hell broke loose, “he said.

The homeowner says he shot the young man several times and ran away in an attempt to escape.

“I had three or four shots left. I let him go and just before he jumped up or over the fence, I think I hit him, because when he passed, I heard him growl, “he remembered.

The veteran says he doesn’t like his house being broken into, but of all his neighbors he says he has the least to lose.

“I can only imagine what would have happened if it had been another house, because I am the only one in this area who lives alone. All others have children, little ones, lovers and he came to the right time right house, “said the homeowner.

And tonight he hopes that the incident sends a clear message to home invaders, especially in his environment.

“Don’t do it. Think twice. Leave us alone, because when you are 18, you have many years ahead of you, a long time and to be killed for lusting for something that is not yours, it is not worth it, “he said.

