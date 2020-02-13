Killeen, Texas – Killeen police are investigating a robbery at the First National Bank.

Officials were dispatched to the First National Bank on 4304 E. Central Texas Expressway at around 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, after receiving an emergency call from the robbed bank. When the officers arrived, they were told that a black woman had entered the bank and was going to the cashier.

The suspect showed a gun, demanded money, and fled south of the area with an unknown amount of money. The suspect is described as a black woman, about 5 to 6 inches tall, about 150 pounds, and about 25 to 30 years old. She was last seen in a pink hat, blue and red shirt, blue sweatpants, and a black handbag.

The Killeen Police Department asks anyone who has seen anything or information about this robbery to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.