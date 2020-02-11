Posted: Feb 11, 2020 / 12:13 PM CST

/ Updated: February 11, 2020 / 12:14 p.m. CST

The Killeen officers were busy 24 hours a day. Chief Kimble called the media to discuss three murder cases that the police are investigating Tuesday morning.

A man admitted to killing his roommate on Andover Drive and becoming a police force at Fort Hood. The police are not sure why he went to Fort Hood to do so.

When the officers responded to the call, they were called to another scene on Deek Drive and chased a suspect for “four to six blocks” before the person reportedly committed suicide.

During the call, they were sent to a “medical call” where the police found that the victim had been shot, making it a murder site. According to Chief Kimble, the number of homicides in Killeen is five this year.

FOX44’s Cameron Stuart will cover this investigation extensively this evening at FOX44 News at 5:30 a.m.