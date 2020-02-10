Posted on Feb 10, 2020 / 04:50 PM CST

/ Updated: February 10, 2020 / 4:50 p.m. CST

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department has received several complaints that drivers do not stop to pick up and drop off school buses on various bus routes.

Besides being a violation of state law, this is a serious security risk for the children in the community.

To address this issue, the department has partnered with the Killeen Independent School District and will conduct traffic surveillance. In this detail, an officer will ride a school bus and notify other officers in the area of ​​violators. These officials will strictly comply with laws that prevent school buses from stopping.

The first of these details will take place on Wednesday, February 12th, from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. along a school bus route in northeast Killeen.

The agency urges citizens to comply with all laws and asks them to pay special attention to their surroundings when driving a vehicle near a school bus.

Source: Killeen Police Department