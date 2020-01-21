Killeen NAACP celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. | KWKT

advertisement

KILLEEN, Texas – On Monday, dozens of Killeen members came out to see Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to celebrate.

The event started with a march and then a celebration at the Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church.

The celebration was filled with songs, spoken word and dance devoted to King’s teaching of justice fighting. Organizers also gave a short history lesson about the life of the deceased civil rights leader.

“It was an honor for me today to be proud of who I am and to come here and not be divorced,” says spectator Kiandra McLean.

Audience members came to Austin for the festivities.

“I think the turnout was phenomenal. To see the community come out ONE day on THIS day. They can be different everywhere, “says NAACP organizer William Coleman.

Martin Luther King events will continue until Wednesday, January 22 at the University of Baylor. To find those events, click HERE

