Kickstarter was launched to bring back 16-bit action hero Jim Power

Piko Interactive has started a Kickstarter project to see the return of the 16-bit action hero Jim Power. Jim first appeared on the Amiga, Atari ST and some other platforms in 1992 Mutant planet and entertaining players with non-stop action, supported by an excellent soundtrack by the legendary Chris Hülsbeck; a continuation, Jim Power: The lost dimensions in 3D was released in 1993 on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES).

Jim Powers Revival is launching a new platform adventure across multiple platforms. Shiru programs a Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) version, a SNES version with updates such as parallax scrolling removal and various level endings, and a completed Sega Genesis version (this version) was deleted in 1993), a TurboGrafx- CD and an Amiga CD32 edition.

“The Jim Power revival started back in 2014 with a planned release a few years later. While it was interesting that we discovered a fully playable version of Sega Genesis, we started working on the Nintendo NES port almost immediately. Eli Galindo, owner of Piko Interactive, continues: “After some unfortunate setbacks in 2018, we were able to fully acquire the rights to Jim Power in late 2019 so that we could create more than one port and repair previous releases. We can now make comics, toys, OVA content, etc. – as much as fans want to see. It all starts with this Kickstarter project. “

The stretch targets for the Kickstarter include a version for Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch (but why not Xbox One?), Comics, animation specials and more.

If you want to contribute and help with the Kickstarter Jim Power reach our screens then visit here.

