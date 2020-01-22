Khloe Kardashian uses hypnotherapy for stress, anxiety

advertisement

In a desperate attempt to defeat their emotional demons, Khloe Kardashian revolves around hypnotherapy, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively.

“She has tried so many other therapies and it is worth doing if it helps her to feel less unsafe all the time,” an insider revealed.

“Despite so many positive events in her life, Khloe is tired of feeling inadequate and fearful,” the insider continues.

As Radar has previously reported, the 35-year-old Khloe has experienced many ups and downs in recent years.

Not only did she get involved in fierce battles with her sisters after Caitlyn Jenner revealed her divide to the world Tristan Thompson, the father of her 1 year old daughter, Truegot caught cheating.

“The hypnotherapy sessions focus on not beating themselves up for their looks, teaching them to be positive in any case, and spreading these positive vibrations as far and wide as possible,” said the insider.

Does Khloe’s Unique New Approach to Mental Health Work?

The source said, “So far so good and Khloe has vowed to keep it going.”

