Khloe Kardashian presents Massive Hair Room with '50 Shades of Blonde 'extensions

Speaking of wig snapped! Khloe Kardashian recently glanced into her wild wig room, with dozens of blonde hair extensions neatly arranged on a shelf. It’s no secret that Kardashian, who usually wears a short bob, wears extensions for photo shoots and special events, but fans had no idea she had so much in her stylish arsenal.

(Photo: Khloe Kardashian / @khloekardashian)

The 35-year-old single mother participated in her Instagam story on January 23 to take a snapshot of her insane number of wigs titled “50 Shades of Blonde! One of My Favorite Rooms!”

The insane collection of hair extensions includes straight, curly, curly and wavy curls. In addition, they are available in a variety of colors, from ice blonde to pink tones, from more natural dark blonde curls with balayage style to highlights. Above the shelf, fans can also see wig sets placed on mannequin heads, including one wig with a sharp black bob, while the other shows a bubblegum pink wig.

The brave American co-founder, like her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, is known as a hair chameleon. Last October, Kardashian upgraded her look with a dark brown color that she debuted for the new KKW Fragrance Diamonds Collection campaign, a collaboration with Kim and sister Kourtney Kardashian.

2019 was an eventful year for Kardashian, who broke up with ex and daughter, True’s father, Tristan Thompson, last February after experiencing an amazing scam scandal with her younger sister, Kylie Jenner’s best friend of the time, Jordyn Woods. The separation of the couple happened later on their E! Reality series, Keep up with the Kardashians.

The open and honest post comes just days after Kardashian overcame the past in a cryptic Instagram share with a series of quotes. “The nice thing about life is that you can always change, grow and get better,” says a quote in Kardashian’s Instagram Stories on December 27. “You are not defined by your past. You are not your mistakes.”

Photo credit: Getty Images

