Khloe Kardashian melted on these Minnie Mouse photos with daughter True

Khloé Kardashian couldn’t help melting her heart when 21-month-old daughter True Thompson insisted on taking some cute selfies after painting her face like Minnie Mouse at Cousin Chicago West’s lavish second birthday party left. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared the cute mother-daughter photos on Instagram on Thursday, revealing that she has been weakened since she became a mother.

“My Minnie kept asking me to take pictures with me,” Kardashian wrote. “She put her arm around me, leaned against my cheek and posed. I melted. I’m soft these days.”

The cute photos brought a lot of comments from Kardashian’s friends and family, including Sister Kim Kardashian, who wrote, “Oh my god, she’s too cute !!!!!”

“My girls,” added best friend Malika Haqq alongside heart-eyed emojis.

Khloé has striven to be the best mother she can be since her daughter’s reception at Ex-Tristan Thompson in April 2018, even if it means leaving her own drama with the NBA player behind. On a May 2019 episode of the Divorce Sucks podcast! With Laura Wasser, Khloé admitted to co-education: “It sucks, because our personal feelings are still there.”

She continued: “So these emotions can sometimes be intensified, but I do everything in my power … True is 1 and about a month old, so she doesn’t really know what is happening. But for me, she knows, and she feels energy and I firmly believe in it. “

“I do everything in my power to avoid surrounding her with any heavy energy,” added Khloé. “Maybe that sounds a bit too unconventional for some people.”

When asked if someone was on the horizon, Khloé said that she didn’t even think so.

“I don’t care. I’m so in love with True and I’m with her and enjoy every minute,” she said. “I’m just happy and I want to filter out exactly what I think is necessary. But I’m now focusing on True. I have no sense of urgency to be in a relationship or go on a date. I don’t want to.”

Photo credits: Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images for Mohegan Sun.

