Khagendra Thapa Magar, once the world's shortest man, dies at 27 - News

advertisement

Magar suffered from pneumonia and was admitted to intensive care at Manipal Hospital in Pokhara.



Khagendra Thapa Magar, a Nepalese man who once had the title of ‘World’s Shortest Person’, died on Friday, January 17, at the age of 27, while being treated in a hospital in the city of Pokhara.

advertisement

Magar suffered from pneumonia and was admitted to intensive care at Manipal Hospital in Pokhara. He breathed his last at 3:00 PM (local time) on January 17, Minbahadur Rana, president of the Khagendra Thapa Magar Foundation, told ANI. Thapa, a little over 67 centimeters long and weighing around 6 kg, was recognized by Guinness World Records in 2010 as the world’s shortest man.

Thapa lost the title a year later to Junrey Balawing in the Philippines, who was 59.93 centimeters long and weighed 5 kg.

Thapa was born on October 14, 1992 in Pokhara.

advertisement