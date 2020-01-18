advertisement

Big Brother Naija star Khafi revealed that she got involved in a crash yesterday. She wrote on her Twitter that the entire ordeal almost brought her to the point where she stopped driving.

The reality TV star won the car during her stay at the home of Big Brother Nigeria 2019 when she participated in the Innoson Car challenge. She added that she was driving the car in a gutter and that it took three strong men to get the car out of the gutter. She wrote:

So yesterday I drove my car in a gutter. It took 3 men to lift the car out and I was really shocked by the whole thing. I almost said I will never drive again. But then I remembered that I am a #GoalGetter, we don’t give up that easily !! 💪🏾 #KhafisGoalGetters

It is a long story to explain how it happened, I could make a storytime video on YouTube lol! But yes, I and Lady Foxy are doing fine, thanks everyone who asks !! The most important lesson is that you (or your car) might fall, but you have to get up again !! 🙈🙌🏾 # KhafisGoalGetters

