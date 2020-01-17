Kevin Smith celebrates his 26-year film partnership with Jason Mewes

advertisement

Apparently, some things never change. Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes first entered the film business 26 years ago, and Smith is celebrating the collaboration with a small series of photos of the two on their latest tour together. Smith and Mewes are very well known for their characters Jay and Silent Bob and are currently touring the USA with their latest film Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. In a new post on Instagram, Smith takes several photos of himself and Mewes in different cities, and you can check out the following post.

“This month we’re celebrating 26 years of Jersey Boys in the film business, and we’re working side by side, both professionally and personally,” says Smith in the headline of the post, noting how he and Jason Mewes grew up around the block in New Jersey and New Jersey they live just as closely together in Hollywood. Smith adds: “We saved each other – and together we went a lot further in show business than either of us would have thought possible. They should have got us out of business, but somehow, we’re still here – hetero lifemates in role life and real life! “

When Kevin Smith began his Clerks filmmaking career, he knew early on that he needed to involve his friend Mewes in the film. In reality, Mewes wasn’t too far from the Jay character he portrayed, and made the role perfect so that he could get started without any acting experience. Along with Smith as Silent Bob, Jay Pot listens and sells outside of the local quick stop convenience story, much to the annoyance of the people who work there. Although Jay and Silent Bob weren’t the main characters, they stood out as very popular characters, which led Smith to bring them back in his next film, Mallrats.

From then on, Jay and Silent Bob became one of Hollywood’s most entertaining duos. They would also appear in many other Smith films like Dogma, Chasing Amy and even their own film Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back in the following years. Almost three decades later, the characters remain as popular as ever and entertain their fans in the latest film Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. And none of this would have been possible without the friendship between Smith and Mewes, which was years before Smith started writing employees.

There are still some tour dates left for Smith and Mewes’ Reboot Roadshow, so there is still time to see Jay and Silent Bob Reboot with the actual Jay and Silent Bob if there are still shows nearby. For those who want to see it at home, the Blu-ray and DVD will be released on January 21st. From Clerks to Jay and Silent Bob Reboot to the upcoming Clerks and Mallrats sequels, it’s clear that the collaboration between Smith and Mewes is far from over – even after 26 years. This message comes from Kevin Smith on Instagram.

