Kevin Smith appears on the Simpsons as himself, and of course it made him cry

Kevin Smith is the latest guest star to stop in Springfield. The director of Clerks and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot has announced that he will be expressing a version of himself in an upcoming episode of The simpsons, The show is currently broadcast in season 31, with season 32 already on the books for the 2020/2021 season.

Kevin Smith made the announcement on Instagram by revealing some photos of himself in the recording booth where he recorded his lines. Smith looks enthusiastically and more likely at his work in the photos. He also wears a t-shirt with Jay and Silent Bob made in the art style of The simpsons, In his long subtitling, Smith proclaimed his fandom for the show and expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity. Here’s some of what he had to say.

“D’OH! I reached a career milestone yesterday when I said something The simpsons! This was a tremendous moment in my life, right up there where the footsteps of Chinese theater or the #writers came to the Library of Congress! “

Kevin Smith has had a new standard of living since his massive heart attack in 2018. Smith survived what is commonly referred to as a “widowmaker” and, after his recovery, wasted no time getting back to work. It appears that many occasions subsequently emerged, such as Jay and Silent Bob Reboot and the impressive accomplishments that the filmmaker noted in his post. Now he can add The simpsons Guest star on his resume.

The idea that a celebrity plays himself on the show is nothing new. Buzz Aldrin, Alec Baldwin, Leonard Nimoy, Mick Jagger, Mark Hamill and more recently Jason Momoa have all played in the successful cartoon series, to name just a few. Kevin Smith went on to discuss his relationship with the series while also going into some details about his episode and what happened behind the scenes.

“The simpsons are in my creative DNA and I’ve spent my career creating their mix of humor and heart. When I received the invitation to express a simpsonized version of me, I cried for joy. Carolyn Omine is the episode’s Emmy winner and my path to my all-time favorite show. When Homer called Maggie Silent Bob in “3 Gays and a Condo” I thought that was the next thing I would ever have come to Springfield.

But thanks to Carolyn, I can now speak to #homersimpson myself! A huge thank you to Carolyn, everyone who wrote on the show, the sound engineers and all the better known people who probably passed this part on so Carolyn can go through the list and find my name! I told the children in the author’s room that I didn’t care whether I had the first, second or third choice: I was just thrilled to be there. The lead author joked: “They were our * last * choice.” After being a fan for 35 seasons, I’ll finally be part of the Simpsons world! And everything was yellow … “

The simpsons debuted on Fox in 1989 and has broadcast more than 670 episodes in 31 seasons. Rumors recently went around that the show was almost over, but longtime producer Al Jean shot it down. So it should easily go over 700 episodes before everything is said and done. The simpsons will air on Fox on Sundays. Be sure to read the full post from Kevin Smith’s Instagram.

