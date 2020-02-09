Tame Impala front man Kevin Parker spoke about the “creative strain” he had to endure when he tried to create a new album with the Australian band.

The new album, The Slow Rush, is the long-awaited sequel to 2015’s critically acclaimed Currents record, and consists of 12 new tracks released after Parker’s confirmation of the record last year.

Parker is scheduled for release on February 14 and has had a full interview with Mojo to discuss the creative journey surrounding the band’s fourth studio album. “Completing an album is by far the most difficult thing I have to go through, because everything else is just work, you know?” He said.

When asked if he had ever thought of ending the project, Parker replied, “Yes, of course. The times when I wanted to get out of the wave were really only when there was a creative strain. “

He added: “It’s actually the creative side when I have the times when I think, ‘Oh damn it, I can’t do this’ or’ I’ll never get to a point where I’m happy with the album , “Even though I am best on this creative side, it is the only time that I am like this,“ Aargh! Fuck it all! “

When the singer discussed the album more broadly, he admitted that he wasn’t quite sure which direction The Slow Rush would go: “I knew that I wanted the music to flow more freely and generate more streams of consciousness that I think I got, ”he said. “But my wish is always to make minimal music, music that is as simple as possible.

“For me, the greatest piece of music in the world is very simple. I like to be minimal, but in the end I’m always so deep. “

