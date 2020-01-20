Kevin Hart weighs in on Oscars, the second year since Tweets controversy without a host

advertisement

It looks like Kevin Hart is super cool with the fact that this year’s Oscars are hostless again. The Jumanji star was caught by TMZ in Los Angeles with his wife Eniko Hart when the two left the popular Hollywood club Bootsy Bellows early Sunday morning when asked how he felt about the situation this year. The 40-year-old comedian didn’t appear to be a bit salty. In fact, he seemed to be in favor of the new trend he set last year when he stepped down after controversial tweets reappeared.

When asked if the Oscars hadn’t had a host since he resigned, he gave a carefree answer and said, “I’m a fan of the Oscars, it has always been that way.”

Then, when he was pushed a little further when the outlet tried to claim that things had changed since then, Hart did not let him end in a friendly manner before saying, “It is not an emotion, it is not a problem “It’s a good thing” when he got in the car to drive home.

advertisement

Hart was scheduled to host the annual event last year, but had to resign after refusing to apologize for his homophobic tweets. He said that he had addressed the problems beforehand and now that they are becoming a problem again, he feels that he has already fixed the dust. In his latest Netflix documentary series that came out, Hart said that he had left the Oscars drama behind and could say goodbye to it all. He realized that his actions were discouraging for several. He made it very clear that he is by no means perfect and tries every day to be a better man and that the whole situation was a learning experience.

The event coordinators and fans were a little nervous at the time of how the event would go without a host. Surprisingly, it went pretty well and even shaved for about 20 minutes. Because it worked so well last year and some other famous faces had the chance to come on stage, the academy decided to do it again.

As for Hart and the Academy, there doesn’t seem to be any hard feelings, and as Hart explained in the video, he has nothing but love for the Oscars. If Hart had performed, it would have made him one of the few comedians to act as a presenter.

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is getting excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and log in!

advertisement