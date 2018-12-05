Kevin Hart as Oscar host: 5 reasons why he's an obvious choice - and one reason why he isn't

advertisement

Two years later it did. Kevin Hart announced on Tuesday on Instagram that he will host the 91st Academy Awards on February 24.

Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the ceremony last year, tweeted that the academy “made an excellent choice” and said Hart would “kill” her as the host. Chris Rock repeated a joke from his 2016 Oscar monologue: “Damn, I lost another job to Kevin Hart,” he wrote on Instagram. “You have the best person for the job.”

You’re right. Here are five reasons why Hart is an obvious choice for the gig – and one reason why he isn’t.

1. He has name recognition.

It’s also a huge box office draw based on his early stand-up tour films, including 2011’s “Laugh at My Pain,” which debuted in the top 10 the week it was released. The leading roles in the Think Like a Man series and in comedies such as “About Last Night”, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and the most recent “Night School” with Tiffany Haddish have made Hart a household name.

2. He (really!) Wants the job.

Just hours before the academy announced that Hart would host the ceremony next year, the Hollywood reporter published an article on the eternal struggle to find a television presenter who has struggled to fight falling ratings in recent years.

According to the THR, numerous personalities – including Oprah Winfrey, Justin Timberlake, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jerry Seinfeld – declined the invitation to host the ceremony.

The author Stephen Galloway described the discouraging task of the Oscar host to address several interests:

Now the host should improve the ratings, which means that he or she must have a wide name recognition. must be funny (without being dry), current (without being controversial), politically savvy (without being too biased), young (but not so young as to frighten academy governors) and a coalition of competing interests, including the Academy, appropriately its president, its sprawling board and ABC – not to mention Donna Gigliotti, who was named producer in October and will be joined by veteran Glenn Weiss.

Hart’s name appeared in the play, which found that the comedian “is funny without being tasteless”.

On Monday evening it was announced that Hart deserved the appearance. In an Instagram post, the comedian called it “the chance of a lifetime”.

“I was blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time,” he added.

3. He has experience in hosting large awards shows.

Hart’s comedy is known for his energy, which makes him an ideal host for Hollywood awards that can stretch beyond their prime. His previous credits included the BET Awards 2011 and several MTV Video Music Awards, starting with the VMAs in 2012. He teamed up with Haddish to host this year’s ceremony, where he shared the nervous event (and the tweets that inspire it) ) compared to “a typical day in the White House”.

“In your face, Trump – suck it!” He added.

Hart will perform in front of a friendly audience at the Dolby Theater in February.

He parodied his reputation as one of the most sociable members of the acting industry in Real House Husbands of Hollywood, which Hart followed when he met famous friends like Nick Cannon, Duane Martin and J.B. Smoove navigated through the elite circles of Los Angeles.

But Hart’s celebrity network goes far beyond the BET comedy. VH1 once called it “Taylor Swift of Male Celebrities”, a title underpinned by Hart’s photos taken with people like Dwyane Wade, Drake, Taraji P. Henson, Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, Idris Elba and, well , you get the picture.

In recent years, many hosts to the Academy Awards – including Kimmel, Rock and Ellen DeGeneres, who hosted in 2007 and 2014 – have made repeat decisions.

And for a television show that is publicly known for its lack of diversity, it is significant that Hart will also be one of the few black stars to host the ceremony. The shortlist includes Rock, the four-time moderator Whoopi Goldberg and the late Richard Pryor, who appeared in 1977 and 1983 as a moderator.

And the one reason why he doesn’t make sense as Oscar host next year:

After years of controversy – from #OscarsSoWhite to Rock’s critically criticized Asian joke at the 2016 ceremony (not to mention the infamous flub that “La La Land” mistakenly recognized as the best picture winner in 2017 instead of “Moonlight”), it’s one I bet the academy wants to avoid controversy at the upcoming ceremony. In this regard, Hart may not be the man for the job.

Hart came under fire recently after photos of his son’s “Cowboys and Indians” party were posted on Instagram – no less for Thanksgiving. And in the past, he has been criticized for his silent comedy, including his 2017 Saturday Night Live monologue, which made fun of gender roles in parenting. Hart, who hosted the NBC Sketch Comedy Show for the third time, said he praised women for “structuring” their children’s lives and taking responsibility for bathing, feeding, and transporting children to and from school would have performed.

“But the only thing you are not is fun. You have never heard of a child that I can hardly wait to come home and play with my mother,” joked Hart, complaining on social media by viewers who described the monologue as sexist and outdated. It did not help that Hart recently admitted to cheating on his then pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, whom he had married in 2016.

As IndieWire notes, one of Hart’s most controversial jokes resurfaced after being announced as the Oscar host.

“One of my biggest fears is that my son will grow up and be gay. It’s a fear, “he said in the 2010 Special,” Seriously Funny. “” Don’t forget I’m not homophobic, I have nothing against gay people, do what you want, but I’m a heterosexual man, if I can prevent that my son is going to be gay. “

Hart addressed the backlash in an interview with Rolling Stone in 2015. “It’s about my fear. I think about what I did as a father, I did something wrong, and if so, what was it? Not that I didn’t love my son or think differently about him,” said Hart added that the joke was about his “own uncertainties”.

But Hart said the joke was written for another time.

“I wouldn’t tell this joke today because when I said it, times weren’t as sensitive as they are now. I think we love doing big business with things that aren’t necessarily big business because we can “These things become public spectacles, so why should you be prepared for failure?”

