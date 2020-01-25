advertisement

Of course, we are all for the magic that comes with this good old black magic, but when it comes to this everyday old black magic, it’s a different story in itself.

Kevin Gates seems to have the same feeling as if he were the victim of bad juju in his pictures for “Fatal Attraction”, where Gates and some other unfortunate men are held against their will by some attractive women who are captivating them , It could be worse. Could have been Glenn Close throwing witches at him or something.

Elsewhere, Jay Fizzle and Young Dolph hit a pool table to shoot a couple of pools and popped into a boys’ night in their duo clip for “Don’t Stop.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops, including work from Cape G, Z Ro, and more.

KEVIN GATES – “FATAL ATTRACTION”

JAY FIZZLE FT YOUNG DOLPH – “DON’T STOP”

CAPE G – “THE BOMB”

LEVEN KALI FT. SMINO & TOPAZ JONES – “HOME GIRL”

LIL JETT & BOOSIE BADAZZ – “RUN IT UP”

KEY GLOCK – “MR. GLOCK ”

Z RO – “I’m OK”

