Kevin Costner, view all your options. - The Ukiah Daily Journal

PARTIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Jason Segel, 40; Jesse L. Martin, 51; Mark Messier, 59; Kevin Costner, 65.

Actor Jason Segel (Photo by Mark Sagliocco / Getty Images for Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences)

Happy birthday: view all your options and you will find a path that interests you. Positive change is coming and dealing with things personally ensures that you get what you want. A lifestyle option will intrigue you and encourage a unique variation in the way you have done things in the past. Live, love and be happy. Your numbers are 5, 13, 21, 28, 32, 37, 41.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19): pick up the pace and finish what you start. Come together with someone who motivates and inspires you. Joining forces with someone who shares your beliefs and goals will encourage positive change. Be careful and you prevent injury. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20): Focus on research, personal goals and expanding your interests, friendships or lifestyle. Enjoy what life has to offer and enjoy the moment. Do more and say less, and you will prevent yourself from getting caught up in someone’s drama. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20): An attraction that you have for someone can be misleading. Consider the motives behind the actions. Ask questions, consider what you have in common and do not make a decision or go too early. A discussion with someone you trust offers insight. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Get in the spotlight and share your thoughts. Your popularity will grow if you are sincere and share unusual beliefs and alternative lifestyles. A joint venture looks promising and prosperous. Romance is encouraged and will improve your personal life. 5 stars

LEO (July 23 – August 22): Maybe you want to spend money, but before you do that, consider whether you want to complete your life with more things. Look for a unique way to make your money work for you. Save for something unique. 2 stars

VIRGO (August 23 to September 22): Interaction with people who share your concerns, interests or lifestyle. What you discover will help you grow personally and encourage you to make better use of your time and money. Be careful; someone you trust will disappoint you. 4 stars

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22): someone in your life is likely to hurt you or worry you. Offer advice, services or time, but do not pay for someone’s mistakes. Intelligence is your weapon; use it to prevent yourself from being used. 3 stars

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21): give your word and follow it. You can make a difference for someone you care about if you are willing to share your intentions and feelings. Choose your words carefully. Personal and spiritual growth are preferred. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21): Keep your money in a safe place. Do not feel that you have to donate if you cannot afford it. Focus on what you want to achieve. Stay busy and avoid ruthless situations with someone who manipulates. 3 stars

STEENBOK (December 22 – January 19): Traveling, communicating and spending time with people who have more experience will help you grow and prosper. A change of attitude will help you attract people who are just as thirsty as you are to get ahead. Romance is in the stars. 4 stars

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18): Sit back, think carefully and avoid being dragged into someone’s plans. Use your intelligence and focus on home, family and improving your way of life. Do not give in to someone who uses guilt or emotional tactics to manipulate you. 2 stars

FISHING (February 19 – March 20): Go over details, do some research and ask questions before you decide to make a decision or life-changing movement. Engage yourself in helping a goal you believe in or people you love. Offer peace, love and romance. 5 stars

Birthday Baby: You are sensitive, persistent and dynamic. You are responsive and reliable.

