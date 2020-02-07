Actor Kevin Conway died of a heart attack at the age of 77. Although the actor passed away on Wednesday, the actor’s publicist TheWrap confirmed earlier today. Conway was not a conventional main actor, but found his niche in the role of the actor, who made small, unconventional roles for productions on stage and on the screen.

Conway, a native of New York, began his career in showbiz with Roland Weary in the 1972 feature film Slaughterhouse Five, based on the novel by Kurt Vonnegut. He would appear in the civil war epic Gettysburg, the historical drama “Thirteen Days” and the popular football film “Invincible”. He also landed parts from Funny Farm to Mystic River.

He was also active on the small screen and played the control voice for The Outer Limits revival from 1995 to 2002 and in Star Trek: The Next Generation as a clone of the legendary Klingon Kahless. He also had a three-episode film as guest star The Good Wife as Jonas Stern, founding partner of the law firm of the character of the same name. In the coarse-grained HBO children’s drama Oz, he portrayed the menacing Seamus O’Reily.

He was also a guest in three different Law & Order series. These include the flagship series, two guest articles on Law & Order: Criminal Intent and another on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. More recently, he played Jenny’s (Olivia Wilde) father in NBC’s The Black Donnellys in 2007.

Behind the camera, Conway made the indie film The Sun and the Moon in 1987.

His last three roles were as narrators, first in the crime drama Who Killed Jane Doe ?, the horror series Unmasked, and the reality / nature series Prairie Dog Manor. His last role will be the voice of Daniel Webster in the upcoming documentary The Gettysburg Address.

In an interview with Media Mikes in 2011, Conway considered the benefits he had when he acted as “the guy” for so long.

“I’m very happy that I don’t have to do every part that comes along,” said Conway. “This was for a pilot and I really didn’t want to do it. I didn’t want to include myself. I really want to do theater. That’s what I like to do. A short run, no if I find a show here in New York and could get my muscles going again, that would be great. And hopefully a big movie somewhere in Paris or Morocco or somewhere else that I’ve never been to. “