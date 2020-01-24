advertisement

“I can go into a room that is hungry – from a standpoint – angry, scared, aggressive. I don’t know how to go “sympathetically” into a room. For me, this is not a feasible act. “- Kevin Bacon

Although Emmy Award-nominated actor Kevin Bacon has proven to be a versatile actor and says in an interview with Variety that there is a personality facet that he cannot portray: being “personable”.

Speaking about his role as villainous FBI agent Jackie Rohr in Showtime’s City on the Hill, Bacon says: “I can go into a room that is hungry – from an acting point of view – angry, scared, aggressive. I don’t know how to go “sympathetically” into a room. For me, this is not a feasible act. “

In addition, Bacon revealed something in the interview that was surprising at first – that his answer to aspiring actors asking him if he should do acting is “no” – until he reveals his reasoning. He reveals: “Because the boy who can then say:” He said no and I told him to go to hell. “This is the person who is supposed to be the actor. Because that is the person who has the drive and the ability to be there.”

That’s it. If you’re not ready to tell Footloose and Tremors star to go to hell, don’t make it as an actor!

