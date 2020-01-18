Keto diet is not the answer for weight loss, experts say. This is what there is

advertisement

The keto diet. You’ve probably already heard of it.

It is the low-carbohydrate, high-fat diet that quickly caught on and spread, causing some to call it craze while others praised its effectiveness.

The New Year brings with it a flood of personal health goals every year, and for those trying to lose weight, the keto diet may have been considered. Is it effective? More importantly, is it healthy?

Before you make commitments for keto, it is important to understand what you are starting. In addition to what the health professionals have to say about keto below, it is important to consult your doctor before you start high-fat diets.

First of all, what is keto?

Although there are somewhat different versions of the ketogenic diet, it is primarily based on a low carbohydrate intake combined with a high fat and protein intake.

In general, this means that people on the diet get 70 to 80 percent of their daily calories from fat, about 20 percent from proteins and about 5 percent from carbohydrates.

The reduced intake of carbohydrates forces the body into the state of ketosis, whereby fat becomes the main supplier of fuel for the body.

Although similar, keto is not the same as the Paleo and Atkins diets, which also have low carbohydrate routines.

Experts say that keto diet is not the answer

The diet has been associated with effective weight loss, but it does not necessarily get the approval of doctors.

“I would not recommend the keto diet to anyone,” Jeffrey Mechanick, medical director at Marie-Jose of Mount Sinai Heart and Henry R. Kravis Center for Clinical Cardiovascular Health, told USA today.

When it comes to dissecting popular diets such as keto, doctors emphasize the importance of knowing the difference between weight loss and real overall health.

Reducing your carbohydrate intake, such as the keto diet, goes hand in hand with reducing the intake of whole grains, fruits and some vegetables, which raises red flags for health professionals.

“That’s where I am a little worried about the keto diet,” Vasanti Malik, assistant professor of nutrition at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, USA Today told.

“You want to be aware, because these foods – whole grains, fruits and vegetables – contain a number of useful nutrients – vitamins, polyphenols, fiber – that have been shown time and time again to be beneficial for cardiometabolic health.”

Because the keto diet essentially reduces the absorption of carbohydrates in the body, the body looks for an alternative fuel source. It wasn’t long before the body breaks down fat, muscles, and tissues to sustain itself, Mechanick said.

“In theory, the keto diet actually mimics hunger,” Mechanick said. “If you don’t eat carbohydrates, but you eat an excessive amount of fat and protein, you’re still going to waste tissue. Tissue will still burn.”

Yes, you can experience weight loss in the keto diet, but that may not be good for you given what you give up.

“I am not particularly comfortable telling people to reduce the intake of things that we know offer health benefits,” Malik said.

If it’s not a keto diet, then what?

Diet-driven people may find this part hard to digest.

Doctors move away from what we traditionally consider a “diet”, a diet with specific limitations or calorie goals. Instead, they promote a healthier overall lifestyle.

“The vernacular is changing,” Mechanick said. “We are not even trying to use the word ‘diet’. We are trying to use the expression ‘eating pattern’.”

There is a “rebound” problem with many fad diets such as keto, Malik said. You go on a diet, lose weight, but what happens afterwards? Most people have a hard time sticking to it.

“Without a realistic lifestyle change, the individual will regain weight,” she said.

The answer may not be a traditional “diet” at all, but there are changes that you can make to lose weight while leading a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.

The importance lies in the quality of the food you eat, not necessarily the number of calories you consume, Malik said. She favors eating patterns that do not adhere to a limiting number of calories because they generally help people stay on the pattern for longer.

What do you have to eat to lose weight?

Mechanick recommends minimizing your intake of two types of carbohydrates – sugars and starch – while giving it another boost: fiber. High-fiber foods, including vegetables, low-glycemic index fruits, beans and nuts, are important for a healthy diet, he said.

“If you can get it up to seven to 10 servings a day, that’s great,” he said. “You can’t do that with the keto diet.”

Malik urges people trying to lose weight on foods such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables and nuts, while limiting saturated fat, added sugar and sodium. Balance those practices with daily exercise and you have laid a solid foundation for weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Although she advocates daily calorie count, Malik insists on caution about portion sizes – there is no point in overeating. Avoid appetizers and snacks for screens and limit meals to one plate, advises the American Heart Association.

Losing weight has its advantages, both physically and mentally. But if you strive to eat well and hit the treadmill, remember what it means to be healthy.

“People must be satisfied,” Mechanick said. “They have to be fulfilled. That is what is healthy and productive, and that is really the end point.”

– USA today

