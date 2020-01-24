Kerry's youngest club looking for a new big step in Croker

advertisement

Breaking the glass ceiling in Kerry was always the biggest step for the youngest club in the province, Na Gaeil.

Slightly over 40 years old, the Tralee side seeks the JFC glory of the All-Ireland club, while competing on Saturday (3.15 p.m.) with Wexford’s Rathgarogue-Cushinstown.

The last time the Munster champions did not claim it was All-Ireland was 2014, with Kerry responsible for four of the five victories in the meantime and nine out of 15 since 2004. It is often the case that the most difficult part of The Journey and Na Gaeil endure their share of battle scars along the way.

Beaten finalists in 2016 and 2018, they reached the semifinals in 2017 and were therefore in danger of developing an almost men’s tag. Kerry and Na Gaeil star, Jack Barry, wanted to dispel that idea and then see what happened.

“We set up our booth at the beginning of the year to ensure that we would cross the line this time by winning the premier junior in Kerry once and for all,” he says.

“We stumbled the three years before, losing Glenbeigh-Glencar, Firies and Beaufort, so we just wanted to win over anything that could follow. Our more senior players in the team would have been great because we had a more winning mentality, but we learned the hard way that it was not an easy competition to win. Glenbeigh-Glencar showed that if you look at how close they would get to Kerry, all the years they tried, “Barry says.

Na Gaeil’s progress was their rise through the county league.

“When I started playing senior, we were in Division 4, and last year we reached Division 1 was great for this group, as the club is still a relatively new club, compared to some of the others in Kerry,” says Barry .

The club has many young players coming in, so it is a great benchmark for us to set them in the future, to reach Croke Park as we have.

“Without a doubt, everyone who reaches Division 1 wants to test themselves against the best. It was a bonus, actually, because we had reached Division 2 for the first time in 2018 and really wanted to keep ourselves there. Even though it was difficult and we didn’t get to the right side of many of the games, we learned all the time from those games, ”says Barry.

An injury in a challenge match against Kerry and Munster intermediate champions, Templenoe, for Christmas limited Barry to an appearance as a replacement in Na Gaeil’s All-Ireland extra semi-final win over Kilmaine, from Mayo. “Really, you are just eager to influence the game when you see that your team is in trouble,” he says.

“I knew that I could never play the full game and that 10 or 15 minutes was the most I could do. That of course ended a little more when it came to extra time, but these are the things that happen when you try to go all the way. “

Another step is waiting and Barry is optimistic that what Na Gaeil has done to get there will be beneficial. “You definitely hope for an experience like the semi-final and it’s a test that we probably needed after we won Munster so convincingly,” he says.

We treat Rathgarogue-Cushinstown with respect. We have seen a few clips of their games and they have some very impressive operators in their forward line.

