Kerry's leaders would do well to ease the burden of David Clifford

advertisement

Why is David Clifford Kerry’s captain a problem at all?

Two reasons. Every assessment of Kerry’s All-Ireland opportunities in 2020 is reasonably linked to the well-being and form of Clifford. That is a heavy burden for every 21-year-old to drag after him (happy birthday, by the way, David by the way), but evidence so far would indicate that he is good at it.

advertisement

As long as the “other things” that belong to the top capacities between the provinces, do not influence what this whole blood does best: flags and raise the sensation threshold. And that is the nagging concern for those who like to see Clifford do what he does.

Name the last soccer player to add thousands of visitors, as Clifford did in the November provincial final in Tralee. People in the covered stand at Austin Stack Park were ready with their telephone cameras and expected him to do something special that afternoon.

Almost inevitable, he obliges.

There are five stages of Kerry soccer player. Club workers are one of them, to which the majority belongs. Secondly, those who have played ‘Kerry minor’ or something. Thirdly, those unfortunates who represented the kingdom at the level of the senior championship were few to show but a box of memories and what might be beens (a large part of this constituency was in the famine years of 1987-1996).

Fourth is the group with less than a handful of Celtic crosses, because theirs is a purgatory that is silenced at Harty’s Bar in Tralee by men with double the number of medals. Shur what would you know? (PS: I’m not sure if anyone dared to touch Maurice Fitzgerald or Seamus Moynihan).

Fifth, the special ones, the elite, are the legends. Those with an All-Ireland ring for each finger and, in some cases, a pair left for the second hand. The Kerry Supporters Club had a night last Saturday at the Ballygarry House Hotel in honor of The Men With Eight.

David Clifford is perhaps phase six, compartmentalized in a special area for those who will be.

On the rare occasion that people speak of him as a “natural leader,” they probably refer to what he does with a ball on the field. This guy is a generation talent. Kerry GAA even called for a career path to keep him home from Australia when the AFL came to call.

After his small exploits, when the then manager Peter Keane compared him to a Mercedes one evening at Páirc Uí Rinn, they took bets on how long the seniors could resist following him quickly. Éamonn Fitzmaurice played in his own head with the idea for the All-Ireland semi-final replay against Mayo that year, when Kerry failed. The bubble wrap was eliminated by 2018. The feeling of excitement was felt last year when he established himself as a franchisee. Two All-Stars and a black turtleneck.

2020? There is now a general suspicion. And the odds are, ironically, that he will be a better man and a more rounded player of his year as a captain, but stirring something strange in the Clifford ecosystem (when it’s not needed) should pose some kind of risk. Why stir more cargo in the mix?

The case of Michael Murphy (21 when Captain is called Donegal) or Brian O’Driscoll (24 when Captain is called Ireland) has been promoted for comparison, as if both are relevant to David Clifford from a distance. To start with, both were chosen by management. This is not a homogenized process.

It’s not even like Clifford, in terms of personality, is an obvious captain at this early stage – in the dressing room or in other off-field situations: the honor / responsibility has been imposed upon him by an outdated model in Kerry for selecting captains . If Peter Keane, the manager, had the choice, would Clifford be one of his first five supplier options? I doubt it.

Keane has David Moran at his disposal, the most mature, natural leader in the group. He also has Paul Murphy, Tadhg Morley and Peter Crowley from Killorglin who come back from an injury. At the front are Tommy Walsh, Paul Geaney and Stephen O’Brien, who have made great progress in this area over the past 18 months.

In fact, if the Kerry manager was part of one of the younger captain groups, the obvious candidate is Sean O’Shea, some of whom Kerry already think is the most natural leader they’ve played with . When it came to sitting at a table of Keane and CEO Tim Murphy about the cost and location of their team vacation at the end of the season to Thailand, it was Paul Murphy and Sean O’Shea who represented the interests of the players.

However, none of these choices are Keane’s for 2020. And that is the second reason. There would be no intriguing Clifford captaincy debate without the continued determination of County Board delegates to preserve the Kerry captaincy for county champions. This was an honor for club and parish, but it belonged to a time when the role of the captain was largely ceremonial. Managers succeeded and players pulled on their collars and played. Next Monday, a motion from the Beaufort club will try to change this and present the captaincy for the team management, in collaboration with the chairman of the day. It requires a two-thirds majority to change, it will be a close run vote.

A former winner of Kerry All-Ireland thought today: “It shouldn’t matter f * ck” who is the leader as long as the group is sprinkled with leaders. Is he right? The demands of the modern prototype extend far beyond the playing field; indeed sometimes past the dressing room. He may be called to mediate player tensions, eliminate cliques, address training or tactical issues with the manager, and provide complaints to the County Board contact. In ideal circumstances, he would play ambassadorial roles for the team and the brand. And let’s be clear, Kerry football is nowadays a global brand, a brand that they like to parry for profit in the United States.

The tradition of provincial champions nominating the captain (is there any better reason for conservation?) Has been worn out in recent decades. It made victims of real players like Eoin Brosnan in 2001 as if he were the cause of Kerry’s All-Ireland semi-final capitulation for Meath.

Brosnan’s Dr Crokes club has been at the center of much of the Kerry debate just because they have won so many provincial championships (seven) in the last decade alone. When Colm Cooper was nominated as captain in 2011, he was the ideal candidate, the right age (27) and he was appropriately respected and respected in the dressing room. None of the following Dr. Crokes captains with Kerry had the experience or the gravitas (they were not guaranteed starters) for captain, but the fault was hardly theirs – it was the system’s shortcomings.

The system, now exclusively for Kerry and Kilkenny only, has of course encountered good captains. Kieran Donaghy was a great skipper for Kerry in 2015. But no one can argue that there have been more misses than hits and while assigning an All-Ireland-winning meaning can be argued, every centimeter, every percent counts. Or we hear that.

Regardless of how Monday’s vote goes, Clifford will lead Kerry this year. He is guaranteed to start when he is fit, so that is a plus. He is respected because he is already his own husband in the dressing room, so that will not change. And those who know best say that he “will carry the burden lightly,” so all is well. He also had the ambition and awareness of its importance to take Kerry’s captain’s tie when called up through the East Kerry Board. Few can blame him for that.

In reality, however, his first captain must be determined and managed by the people around him. Much will depend on the leadership cohort in the Kerry team. And what management expects from him. Peter Keane has a close relationship with Clifford and his family who are returning. It would surprise me if Keane hasn’t told him anything extra if he doesn’t feel comfortable with it.

Don’t you want to be a voice in a dressing room, David? No biggie, there are enough leaders there, you talk in the field. Don’t want to do media? Don’t worry, we’re a few guys good at that and I’m talking for Ireland myself.

In order to make Clifford’s captain mutually beneficial, half a dozen boys who run the dressing room have to influence the charge of their captain whenever they can, knowing how counterproductive and harmful to their prospects it will be to interfere with the balance of the Fossa -man.

The crowd in the other dressing room will have enough murderous intention for Clifford to fret about training equipment for the extended Kerry team.

advertisement