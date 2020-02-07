Kerry Washington. MediaPunch / Shutterstock

Kerry Washington keeps her children out of the spotlight – but that didn’t stop the actress from raving about her swimming skills on Thursday, February 6th.

“My husband, [Nnamdi Asomugha], I was annoyed that if I did the [DNA test] 23undMe it would bring back 11 percent mermaid, ”said the American son star, 43, in their InStyle cover story from March 2020.“ My children are the same. They are just fish. “

Born in New York, she has kept her children under lock and key since welcoming Isabella, now 5, in 2014, followed by Caleb, now 3, two years later. Washington is also the mother of her husband’s 13-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

“These are their lives,” the magazine’s scandal alum said to keep the trio to themselves. “But it’s not about pulling a Rapunzel and hiding it in a castle from the world. We don’t want that. I think every parent wants to keep children away from a situation that scares them. I don’t want them to be exploited especially in this world of social media. “

This is not always easy for the Golden Globe nominee, she admitted. “I have moments when I take pictures or videos of one of my three great children and I want to post them online,” Washington told Today’s Willie ghost in November 2019. “I would rather send it to my parents or to my psychiatrist instead. I mean, “My kids are so cute and I don’t want to post anything about them, so look at how cute they are!”

In October 2017, the Django Unchained Star revealed that she stopped relaxing her hair for the benefit of her family. “I like to wear my natural texture, especially now because I have children and I want them to know that their hair is perfect the way it is,” she said to Allure at the time. “You don’t have to change or straighten it out. You can, but you don’t have to.”

Washington added, “I’ve had my hair relaxed since I was a little girl. Part of it just wanted to see what would happen if I didn’t.” Quitting was so time-saving and my hair now feels much healthier. It was fun getting to know my real curls. “

