Killian Spillane was rewarded for his victory last weekend with a place on the Kerry starter team for the trip to Omagh on Sunday.

Spillane, who jumped off the bench nine minutes before the end of the Galway home game last weekend, landed the crucial point deep in the breaks to ensure Kerry’s closest win.

The Templenoe will be promoted to Tyrone in the starting round in the third round of this weekend. This is one of three changes from last weekend’s team.

Spillane replaces James O’Donoghue, who left Galway at half-time, and Sean O’Shea joins Gavin O’Brien on the half-time line.

Back in the field, Tadhg Morley is named as a full-back. Making room is Shane Enright.

Kerry (Allianz FL Division 1 vs. Tyrone): S Ryan; J. Foley, T. Morley, G.O. Sullivan; P Murphy, G Crowley, G White; L. Kearney, J. Barry; M Burns, S O’Shea, S O’Brien; K. Spillane, D. Clifford, P. Geaney.