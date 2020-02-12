Kering said on Wednesday that its net profit for 2019 had decreased due to one-time effects, but its fourth quarter sales had grown strongly.

The French luxury goods company

KER, + 2.54%

Fourth Quarter Revenue of $ 4.36 billion ($ 4.76 billion), up 11% on a like-for-like basis, and increased annual revenue to $ 15.88 billion, which analysts’ expectations of 15, Corresponded to 8 billion euros.

Annual sales increased 13% on a comparable basis, said Kering.

Net income decreased from EUR 3.71 billion in 2018 to EUR 2.31 billion, which was in line with analysts’ expectations of EUR 2.29 billion after a FactSet consensus.

Kering’s earnings last year were boosted by a one-time gain from the sale of part of its stake in sportswear manufacturer Puma, while the owner of Gucci and Bottega Veneta this year received a $ 1.4 billion tax deal in Italy was affected.

Sales of Gucci, by far Kering’s largest label, rose 11% on a comparable basis in the last quarter of the year, roughly on par with the previous quarter. This was achieved even though sales in the Hong Kong region declined by around 50%, CFO Jean-Marc Duplaix said in a phone call to the media.

This should calm the market, which after several years of strong growth was concerned that the dynamic of the brand would weaken.

The brand saw comparable growth of 6.2% in North America and returned after a few weak quarters after an outcry after the release of a pullover that resembled critics like Blackface.

The Paris-listed company proposed a dividend of EUR 11.50 per share, after EUR 10.50 in 2018, and was confident about its medium and long-term growth potential. The company will comment on the coronavirus situation during a call later today, Duplaix said.