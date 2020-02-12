Kensington Market is about to lose another of its beloved cornerstones: Oxford Fruit. Augusta Ave. Market was developed by K.T. Ng and her family for 25 years.

Still, she was surprised by the love and support of the regulars who came to say friendly words this morning, and by those who complained of a withered Kensington condition on social media after the filmmaker and actress Sook-Yin Lee on Tuesday night the news had tweeted.

“It’s a sad, crazy day in a city that loses its soul through gentrification,” wrote Lee. “What can you do?”

Ng confirmed on Wednesday that she would close the store in late March when the lease expired.

“We’re just as broken as everyone else. But we’re not surprised,” she added.

The decline of groceries, most of which are family owned, has become a pattern in the region thanks to dramatically rising rents. There was a time when you had a choice, with a fruit stall on every corner.

Now that Castle Fruit, Akram’s Shoppe, Casa Acoreana, and Zimmerman’s Freshmart (soon to be a giant pita) have closed in recent years, the options in Kensington grocery stores are limited. Only the Augusta Fruit Market and the Sunwah Fruit Market as well as the Salamanca Dry Foods Store are still standing.

The restaurants have also had a success. Long-time local games Big Fat Burrito and Hibiscus Cafe both close in January.

The Kensington Fruit Market, which is also family-owned and has been in existence for 30 years, closed its doors on January 21st due to a fire.

Despite rumors of permanent closure, the Kensington Fruit Market plans to reopen after several weeks of extensive repairs, according to a message on the door.

[email protected]