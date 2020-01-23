Kenny Chesney has been quietly making an album for 18 months

advertisement

Kenny Chesney may have spent 2019 playing shows in front of more than 1.3 million people, but the superstar reveals that he also took the time to work on a new album. For the past 18 months, Chesney has written quiet songs that represent where he is in his career.

“One of the hardest things about being that far in a career is not keeping up with what other people are doing,” says Chesney, “but telling your own truth in a way that doesn’t repeat you, just do what you know. ” I know that there are certain things that I answer: songs that rock you hard, lyrics that spin without being too smart, ballads that open your soul and make you think. “

Chesney says that instead of simply collecting and recording a lot of songs because it was “time”, he spent a lot of the writing process rethinking the “spirit” of No Shoes Nation, the name for his crowd of fans and use.

“They have more hearts, more passion, more love for life – and if I can stay loyal to them, I have the feeling that we have understood it,” he says.

He has recorded songs from coast to coast, in Malibu, Nashville, Key West and even on tour. But while Chesney and Company have worked hard to begin the next phase of his musical work, they don’t speed up the process. From now on there is no album title, no release date or title list. But the country star says it was a very enjoyable process to record songs “right now” for almost two years.

Chesney’s last album, the Songs for the Saints from 2018, plunged into a more “spiritual” side of the superstar and dealt with the topics of the album in a relaxed and healing way. He continues this momentum of the album until 2020 with the aptly titled Chillaxification Tour, which shows Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion.

