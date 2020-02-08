EVERETT, Washington (AP) – Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin won 6-2 and 6-2 against Anastasija Sevastova on Friday night and 1-0 defeated Latvia in the Fed Cup game.

Six days before her first Grand Slam tournament title, Kenin Sevastova overwhelmed with two breaks in the first set and drove to victory in just over an hour.

“I was obviously a bit nervous when I came to Australia,” said Kenin. “I felt tired, but I tried to get it out of my head and only represent and do what I do best.”

Serena Williams met Latvian Jelena Ostapenko in the second match of the best-of-five match on Friday. Ostapenko, the winner of the French Open 2017, takes 40th place worldwide. Williams will play in her first Fed Cup match since 2018 when she played in double with her sister Venus. Williams is 13-0 in all Fed Cup individual games, but has not played any individual games since 2015.

Kenin, the world’s best-placed American in 7th place, defeated Sevastova for the second time in a month after winning a straight win in Brisbane last month.

“I used this match to help me,” said Kenin. “I studied their game very well and watched my match against them.” I felt like everything was going my way.

“I came up with some great pictures.”

Especially in the opening sentence.

Kenin defeated Sevastova twice in the first set. Both times they came from far behind and showed the same determination that defined their title in Melbourne. Kenin lagged Love-40 in the third game of the game, but won the next five points and went 2-1 in the lead. Kenin served a 3-1 lead in the next game

Kenin rose from a 15:40 deficit in the next game, eventually losing six times with Sevastova. On the sixth occasion, Kenin had the advantage when her backhand caught the top of the net and made ends meet. Kenin took the lead 4-1 in the set when she correctly assessed a defensive lob. Kenin stabbed Sevastova into the open yard to get a forehand winner.

“I felt that the momentum had changed a lot for me,” said Kenin.

Kenin defeated Sevastova in the opening game of the second set and rose again 4-1. She ended the game with a forehand winner, her 26th winner of the game.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,