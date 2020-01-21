advertisement

Becki Crossley

January 21, 2020

Hyde Park is organizing the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper in July with support from James Blake & Brittany Howard

Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar is the latest headline act to be announced this summer for the British Summer Time concert series for London’s Hyde Park. Kendrick will headline the event on Sunday, July 5. Presale tickets for the show can be purchased at 10 am on Thu 23 January. Sign up below to receive the presale link directly in your inbox, general sales tickets can be purchased at 10 am on Fri 24 Jan. .

The show marks Kendrick’s first UK dates since 2018, when he performed in three UK cities as part of the DAMN tour and appeared at festivals such as Glasgow Summer Sessions, among others. The tour supported his latest record DAMN, which was released in 2017 and is now certified as a triple platinum. It has been suggested that fans can expect the rapper’s fifth studio album later this year.

The British Summer Time concert series returns in 2020 for the eighth episode in which Kendrick joins the poster alongside fellow headliner Taylor Swift, Pearl Jam and Little Mix. Support on the day comes from music producer James Blake and Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard with more acts to confirm.

British Summer Time 2020 line-up:

Sat 4 July – Little Mix

Sun 5 Jul – Kendrick Lemar

Fr 10 Jul – Pearl Jam

Sat 11 Jul – Taylor Swift

Kendrick Lamar performs at BST in Hyde Park, London on Sun 5 July. Presale tickets are available at 10 am on Thu 23 January. Register below for access to the pre-sale prior to the general sale at 10 am on Friday 24 January.

