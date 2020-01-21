Kendrick Lamar confirmed for BST Hyde Park Show

advertisement

Kendrick Lamar has been officially confirmed as the latest headliner for the British Summer Time Hyde Park shows.

The concert series in central London will take place over two weeks in July with an incredible selection of artists. These artists will perform from July 3rd to 5th and July 10th to 12th.

All of Pearl Jam and Neil Young, Taylor Swift and Little Mix, the concert series, hope for one of the most versatile lineups of the year. Now the organizers have included the enigmatic rapper Kendrick Lamar in the mix.

The arrival of the rapper is a big boost for the event and will bring the star from Compton onto the huge Hyde Park stage with the support of James Blake and Brittany Howard. More names will be announced shortly.

If you’re an American Express card member, you can buy tickets now. A general sale will arrive on Friday at 9:30 a.m. All information on all BST Hyde Park events can be found here.

👑 @KendrickLamar is returning to London on Sunday 5th July with @JamesBlake & @blkfootwhtfoot for BST Hyde Park.

🌳 The pre-sale for @AmexUK Cardmembers starts now: https://t.co/Wvoj5KyUtC

Sale General Sale: Friday 10 a.m. pic.twitter.com/tNjV4te2vE

– BST Hyde Park (@BSTHydePark) January 21, 2020

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tvTRZJ-4EyI (/ embed)

