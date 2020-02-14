Kendall Long and Kylie Long. Courtesy of Kendall Long / Instagram

All single women! Bachelor alum Kendall Long traded Valentine’s Day for Galentine’s Day after she broke up with her ex-boyfriend Joe Amabile,

How the Stars Spend Valentine’s Day in 2020

The 28-year-old Californian announced via Instagram that she is spending the Valentine’s Day weekend with her twin sister. Kylie Long, “Jean Jacket Galentine”, the reality star, took selfies of the sibling duo on Friday, February 14th, while her sister said under the pictures: “Lave lave lave”.

In Kendall’s Instagram Stories on Friday, she shared a video of Kylie from the airport on her way to Las Vegas. “This is my Valentine’s Day. Happy Valentine’s Day, ”said Kendall. “Where are we going for Valentine’s Day weekend?”

“Celebrate,” Kylie quipped as Kendall added, “Vegas Baby!”

“Bachelor in Paradise” pairs that are still together

The follow-up video of the Bachelor in Paradise alum showed her what she was least looking forward to for Valentine’s Day this year. “The most heartbreaking thing about Valentine’s Day is that I don’t spend it with pistachios,” she said, referring to the Dachshund she shared with Amabile, 33. “He’s with Mamacita and is with her dog Oden. He gets a lot of love, but unfortunately he’s too young for Vegas.”

Kendall Long and Joe Amabile will attend the 31st Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala on May 3, 2019. Shutterstock

Kendall and Amabile crossed for the first time in the fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise in 2018. Although they separated before leaving Mexico, the duo sparked their romance after the show ended.

On January 29, the duo announced that they had quit after almost two years together. “We decided to go our separate ways. Joe made the decision to return to Chicago while Kendall will stay in her hometown of Los Angeles, ”the exes shared a statement with the Bachelor Nation.

Celebrity splits from 2020

“Our family and friends have always been an extremely important element for us as humans,” the statement continued. “We cannot imagine continuing our lives without them, especially when we think about starting a family one day. We both respect each other’s choices and still love each other very much. We appreciate the love and support that have brought us all in our relationship. “

Kendall told us exclusively in Weekly in October 2019 that the former couple had become engaged, adding: “We always have that in our relationship, but I think we enjoy taking it at our own pace, and it’s something , what we do. I’m not afraid of “

Listen to Us Weekly’s weekly hot Hollywood on Spotify as Us editors break the hottest entertainment news every week!

