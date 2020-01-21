Kendall Jenner is with Ben Simmons in New York

advertisement

Kendall Jenner and an-and-off friend Ben Simmons spent a couple of lovely hours together this weekend.

On Saturday, January 18th, according to Ben’s team, the Sixers played and won against the New York Knicks. After the game, he and his 24-year-old supermodel were spotted in the Little Sister Lounge in Moxy East Village in New York City with the Canadian rapper Nav.

“They seemed to be together as a couple,” a source said on page six, adding that they left the lounge at 2 a.m.

The following day, cameras were taken as they had lunch at Bubby in Tribeca.

This is the second time the couple have been tracked down together in the past month.

The Keeping with the Kardashians star also spent New Year’s Eve with the 23-year-old basketball player. The two were spotted in downtown Philadelphia, where he rented a rooftop restaurant called Attico for a party to ring in 2020.

Just a few weeks earlier, on December 13, Kendall was seen in Philadelphia playing Ben.

Readers know that Kendall’s and Ben’s recent outings are after the May 2019 split. As RadarOnline.com reported, it ended shortly after the model’s Vogue interview when she discussed the possibility of finally saying “I’m doing” to the ball player.

A Page Six confirmed the news of their breakup three months after hanging out during New York Fashion Week. During this time, Kendall was also photographed while fiddling with him Anwar Hadid, Model friends Gigi and BellaBrothers. Meanwhile, Simmons was caught partying with a group of friends in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

However, Radar only learned that the end of the Kendall-Ben relationship could also be due to their conflicting schedules.

After her separation, the model seemed carefree as she often took part in fun trips with friends. The star even broke the internet by posting a video kissing her best friend Bella, 23, an act that raises questions about her sexuality.

Months later, in December, Kendall and Bella romance rumors spread again after Kendall was photographed on her trip to Miami for Art Basel.

