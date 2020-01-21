Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons spend a weekend together in NYC

advertisement

Friendly exes? Kendall Jenner and former friend Ben Simmons were sighted together in New York twice in two days, under speculation that had reconciled them.

The couple were seen late at Moxy East Village on Saturday, January 18, the New York Post reported on Monday, January 20.

The outlet reports that the couple arrived at the Little Sister Lounge together after Simmons’ Philadelphia 76ers defeated the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The model and the athlete were hanging out with the Canadian rapper nav before leaving at 2 a.m.

23-year-old Simmons and 24-year-old Jenner were seen eating at Bubby in Tribeca on Sunday, January 19.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sparked reconciliation rumors after calling her former flame at a Philadelphia party on New Year’s Eve in the new year.

The basketball star is said to have rented Attico’s rooftop restaurant at the end of 2019. The couple went to the celebration together around 11:30 p.m., TMZ reported at the time.

A few weeks earlier, the model took part in one of her ex-games in Philadelphia when the team played the New Orleans Pelicans on December 13.

Us Weekly reported in May 2018 that the duo had a casual date. They called it terminations after four months of dating in September 2018. Two months later, the former Lovebirds rekindled their romance, but separated again in May 2019.

A source told us at the time that the “sudden” separation of the duo was the result of “things [settlements] between them”.

“They’ve been serious for a while, but have started to cool off recently,” another insider told us in May. “They are so busy doing their own things and realizing that they are young and want to have fun.”

Throughout their relationship, Jenner decided to keep it as quiet as possible after seeing how her sisters’ love life was questioned in the past.

“I got an insight into how my sisters handled [attention] and it’s cool to learn from,” the model told Vogue Australia in the June 2019 issue. “For me, many things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and personally I think it’s so much messier to get things out there. “

She continued: “I am very young and at the moment I feel that relationships are not always very secure and I do not want to pay too much attention to something if you do not really know what it means in the long run]. A relationship is only supposed to exist between two people, and the second thing you make of it is when it starts to deal mentally with the two people. “

