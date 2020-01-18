Ken Jennings almost didn't return to the all-star showdown

advertisement

Ken Jennings revealed that he almost missed the danger! The biggest tournament ever and it may never play the game show again. The long-term danger! The champion was officially named best player of all time last week and gave a follow-up interview with Variety. In it, he explained that he almost completely rejected the tournament.

Jennings was one of the undisputed greats of Jeopardy before the tournament started earlier this month! He had dominated the show for 74 episodes in a row in 2004 and later returned for tournaments and showdowns. After James Holzhauer’s breakout appearance last year, he should be recalled shortly.

“This is the part of the story that makes me look like an idiot,” he said to Variety. “I suspected this would happen one of those years. After James caused such a stir, I knew people would see a showdown, but I wasn’t ready for it quickly … I thought that shortly after my prime maybe it was time for me to hang up my buzzer. “

Jennings explained that he had the feeling that “slowing down – being remembered for the most part [in some ways] and not remembering names and facts as quickly as I used to.” However, he let the producers of Jeopardy! Persuade him to return to this important tournament. He also noted that he had lost to Brad Rutter every time they played together before.

“Always a Brads maid, never a Brad, I always say that,” he joked.

Finally, Jennings said that once the game itself started, his nerves would dissolve. When he was there, he realized that it would have been wrong to miss this opportunity for both himself and the show.

“I was very stressed when I got back on stage and then everything melted away,” he said. “I think it is true for all three of us. We have such good memories that we have so many hours of Summertime behind us that while we focus on the game like a laser, we can enjoy the thrill of the world It’s a rare thing. And you want to enjoy every moment of it. “

Although he won the “Greatest ever” title at the end of the tournament, Jennings said that he might not return to defend the tournament. After a long career at Jeopardy! he sees this as a great way to end his story there.

“I don’t see how I can beat it,” he said. “The win was great. It’s a great punctuation mark, and I absolutely mean what I said that I don’t want to play beyond my prime. And someday Alex will retire, I suppose, and it would be easy don’t feel right. ” Play with another host. It would be like cheating on Alex. I think this is the perfect time to get to the top. ‘

Danger! will be broadcast on weekdays at 7 p.m. ET.

