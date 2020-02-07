Of all the characters on Coronation Street, Ken Barlow had the most troubled love life.

The Weatherfield lady Ken went out with numerous women and married four times to three women.

He married Valerie Tatlock in 1962, who was electrocuted at home, Janet Reid in 1972, and Deirdre Hunt in 1981 and again in 2005.

And the street patriarch fathered four children, Lawrence, Susan, Peter Barlow and Daniel, and didn’t forget his adoptive daughter Tracy Barlow.

Of all his relationships, his love for Deirdre was the most enduring and her adultery with his enemy Mike Baldwin conquered the nation in 1983.

Literal and classic music lover Ken shocked viewers when he had an affair with his Weatherfield recorder colleague Wendy Crozier, which eventually led to her divorce.

In 1994 he had a relationship with the hairdresser Denise Osbourne, who fathered her son Daniel.

Ken remained close friends with Deirdre and they were reunited in 1999, encouraged by their mother Blanche.

But the former teacher and newspaper editor got lost again in 2009 with Martha Fraser, played by Stephanie Beacham, who lived on a canal ship. He planned a life on the water with Martha, but returned to Deirdre and admitted his affair.

And she forgave him because she had allied herself with Dev, the manager of the corner shop.

In return, he later forgave her for kissing Lewis Archer played by Nigel Havers and they agreed to stick together.

Tragically, Deidre died in 2015.

She was expected at her 60th birthday at home, but instead her boyfriend Bev Unwin appeared and brought the news to Ken, Tracy and Liz that Deirdre had died that morning.

In 2019, he made a romantic relationship with glamorous hairdresser Claudia Colby after initially insisting that they were just good friends.

Here is a list of Ken Barlow’s girlfriends and love interests since the first show in 1960 …

1961 Marion Lund librarian (she turned out to be engaged)

1961 – 1971 Valerie Tatlock’s first wife (deceased, mother of son Peter)

1964 Pip Mistral exotic dancer (she declined)

1966 Jackie Marsh Reporter (Matter)

1971 Yvonne Chappell receptionist (rejected his suggestion)

1972 – 1973 Norma Ford sales clerk (used them, he didn’t love them)

1973 Elaine Perkins graduation (fell in love with her, she didn’t love him)

1973 Rita Littlewood (fling)

1973 – 1974 Janet Reid second wife (suicide)

1974 Gaynor Burton (became physical during a party)

1974 Peggy Barton trade unionist (opposed to an affair)

1976 Wendy Nightingale graduate (she was married)

1978 Sally Robinson podiatrist (briefly dated)

1979 Deirdre Hunt (dated and then married twice)

1981 Sonia Price yoga teacher (one date)

1984 Sally Waterman secretary (passionate kiss but not an affair)

1989 – 1990 Wendy Crozier Secretary (affair)

1991 Alma Sedgewick café owner (relatives)

1992 – 1993 Maggie Redman Florist (mother of Mike’s son Mark)

1994 – 1996 Denise Osbourne stylist (mother of Ken’s son Daniel)

1997 Sue Jeffers Headmistress (after an argument with Deirdre)

2002 Anita Scott Historical Society chair (declined)

2009 Martha Fraser actress (affair)

2019 Claudia Colby hairdresser