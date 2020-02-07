Millions of Coronation Street fans were shocked tonight when Weatherfield icon Ken Barlow made the heartbreaking decision to leave the paving stones for the pastures.

After a long search, Ken, played by William Roache, decided that it was time to leave Coronation Street 1, where he spent most of his life.

Shortly before the credits for the historic 10,000th episode of the longest soap in the world rolled, the character who was in the very first episode 1960 said goodbye to his “old girlfriend”, the cobblestones, and moved away with her friend Claudia Colby.

But fans are reassured that this is not the last time they will see him as the Weatherfield patriarch doesn’t leave the show.

William Roache has played Ken Barlow since 1960

(Photo: Granada)

Ken will move away from number one and move off the road, but future consequences will follow Ken and Claudia’s new life in the Still Waters Luxury Retirement Complex.

Back in Weatherfield, his son Peter and adoptive daughter Tracy fight over who can move into the most famous street house.

In the aftermath of Monday night, Ken and Claudia will bring the family the news of their decision to sell Still Waters and live a quieter life.

Ken Barlow in his first episode

(Image: ITV / Shutterstock)

Both Peter and Tracy want the house at an affordable price, and when Ken despairs over his belligerent family, this confirms that he is making the right decision to leave.

William Roache said: “This is a big decision for Ken, but in a way he believes it is now or never.

The Coronation Street takes place in MediaCityUK in Manchester

(Image: Dave Thompson / PA Wire)

“He lived all his life on the same street and most of the time in the same house.

“He feels like he had a chance to pull Martha off the barge, but he let her go. Part of him regretted that.

“He doesn’t want to make the same mistake again and Claudia is very convincing.”

William Roache plays Ken Barlow

(Image: ITV)

He added: “Filming this last scene of the episode was very moving, only Ken and Eccles and the cobbles.

“Next week he brings the news to the family and they are surprised, but very soon Peter and Tracy start arguing about who will get the first rejection for the house.

“We have already started filming in the retirement home and I really enjoy it. It always feels different when we film off the street.

“It seems fitting that Ken makes this decision in the 10,000th episode, but it will be strange not to film in number 1 after all that time.”

Next month, he and Claudia will move into the luxurious condominium with cocktail bar, book club and fencing lessons.

Ken is delighted to discover that his old friends Norris and Freda already live in Still Waters, but when he crosses the swords with his compatriot Charles, played by Michael Elwyn, it looks as if there is as much drama for Ken as there is for him It was on the cobblestones.