Kelvin Fletcher's glittering birthday night caught with strictly co-stars

Birthday boy Kelvin Fletcher had two reasons to celebrate on the first night of the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour.

The former Emmerdale actor was not only 36 years old, the current Strictly champion had started and won the 2020 tour with a brand new partner.

Kelvin, who won the BBC One dance competition with professional dancer Oti Mabuse at the end of last year, went on tour with Janette Manrara, who experienced a storm with her audience in Birmingham.

“We just went out and won,” said Janette in a video posted on Instagram when the dance partners went backstage in their dressing gowns.

Kelvin and Janette have a toast

“What a debut for us,” said Kelvin.

“New partnership and we managed to get away with a glitter ball.”

Kelvin and his co-stars celebrated after the show at a table loaded with drinks and were in a good mood in a video recorded by Janette’s dancer husband Aljaz Skorjanec.

Kelvin’s Castmates, including AJ Pritchard and his celebrity partner Saffron Barker, sang Happy Birthday to Oldham actor, and he and Janette toasted their shot glasses before pushing them back.

Over on AJ’s Instagram, he shared a photo of an espresso martini celebrating.

Janette is on tour for Oti, who is coming to the Manchester Arena for two nights on Saturday, January 25th, as she is a dance captain for The Greatest Dancer.

Kelvin was named Strictly Come Dancing winner in December after being drafted at the last minute when Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing had to retire due to injury.

