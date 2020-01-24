Kelvin Fletcher smiles when Strictly Stars come to Manchester for a live tour - even though their bus is late

advertisement

A lot of glitter hits the people of Manchester when the Strictly Come Dancing crew comes into town.

The BBC One hit is currently on the road for the fabulous live tour and the stars of the latest series will be seen at the Manchester Arena for not one but FOUR shows this weekend.

Reigning champion Kelvin Fletcher smiled when he and his co-stars touched down at Manchester Airport on Thursday evening before the big weekend – even though their bus was 30 minutes late.

Stars from the 2019 series joined him, including former Coronation Street actress Cath Tyldesley, Eastenders star Emma Barton and BBC presenter Mike Bushell, who wanted to conjure a smile on the camera with pro partner Katya Jones.

Also present were professional stars and tour host Stacey Dooley, who won Series 16 of the Celebrity Dance Show.

The cast and crew arrived at Manchester Airport from Aberdeen, where they had just completed the sixth day of the tour.

Before the audience is entertained in Manchester on Saturday (January 25th) and Sunday (January 26th), they go to Leeds for a show at the First Direct Arena.

And it was a great run for Kelvin born in Oldham.

The former Emmerdale actor has won seven out of seven shows with professional dancer Janette Manrara, while audiences can vote on their favorites on any live show.

This is, although everything has changed for Kelvin, since his victorious partner Oti Mabuse was unable to make the tour this year, which is why the partnership has been changed.

