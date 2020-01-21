Kelsey calls Hannah Ann to ChampagneGate

advertisement

ChampagneGate is not bubbling over. The morning after the fiasco – Hannah Ann Sluss open Kelsey WeierA bottle of champagne that she had brought from home – the women were both still very upset.

Bachelor and Bachelorette Leads: Where Are They Now?

Looking briefly at Monday, January 20th, The Bachelor’s episode, Hannah Ann, 23, wept over the situation when 28-year-old Kelsey came up to try to purify the air.

advertisement

Kesley on the Bachelor ABC

“You have to understand. The word ‘bullying’ is a very serious accusation and I will not tolerate it,” Kelsey says to Hannah Ann, who in turn calls Kelsey because she calls her a bitch and a “fake”. However, they are very different from each other What is bullying?

Bachelor and Bachelorette winners: where are they now?

“I apologize for this in unfriendly words, but that’s not bullying,” says the former Miss Iowa. Hannah Ann decides that they can agree, that they disagree. Then she starts crying again.

“I would never steal someone’s champagne. I promise you everything, I wouldn’t steal your champagne,” says the model, but Kelsey seems to have enough, rolls his eyes and explains that it’s not about the bottle.

Hannah Ann on the Bachelor ABC

“I don’t even really like champagne,” she says to Hannah Ann, who may admit that it’s not champagne. She replies: “You don’t know me, why do you call me wrong? Why do you call me the B-word? … You told me to keep the F away from you.”

After Monday, January 13th, episode, Peter Weber We exclusively informed Us Weekly of what had happened on the dramatic night and explained that it was disproportionate.

Meet ‘The Bachelor’ Season 24 Cast

“It was just a misunderstanding. I know Hannah Ann and she’s not malicious in any way, “the pilot, 28, told us on Thursday, January 16.” Kelsey is emotional, but I love that about her. I am also very emotional. She was obviously emotional, but it meant a lot to her, this bottle. It was just unfortunate, but I think it is what it is. “

The Bachelor will be broadcast on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

advertisement