Kelsea Ballerinis 'LA' is a love letter to Los Angeles

Kelsea Ballerini has released a new song titled “LA” with a music video.

The singer describes her love-hate relationship with the city of Los Angeles in her latest preview of her third studio album, Kelsea, due to be released in March. The new track shows their sensitivity to pop country as it paints a picture of how magical a place can be, however difficult it is to overcome the struggles of fame and move through the music industry in one place his peers are looking for their home from Nashville.

“I have a love-hate relationship with LA / From the plane, paint my face in the car, park my heart at valet parking / I watch the sun go down over Santa Monica Boulevard / When I’m lonely and I miss my home / But sometimes I feel like my blood is running Cali, “Ballerini sings in the first verse.

While the music video shows the perfect city life, Ballerini’s lyrics question whether she is cool enough for her friends with “bigger names” and whether she really feels city life, is ready to buy real estate. “

The new release gives fans a taste of what will come from their next record. The album will be released on March 20th and she says it’s her most personal work yet. The album’s first single, “Homecoming Queen?”, Is currently on country radio. Fans have also heard a new song called “Club” that expresses Ballerini’s dislike of the club scene and her preference for staying with friends and family.

