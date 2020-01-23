Kelsea Ballerini unveils the next third album

advertisement

Kelsea Ballerini has announced the upcoming release of their third studio album. The Kelsea project is scheduled for March 20, 2020 at Black River Entertainment.

Ballerini dropped the news on social media on Wednesday evening (January 22) and wrote: “My third album, Kelsea, will be released on March 20 and can be pre-ordered / pre-stored starting Friday.”

The singer-songwriter has included a photo of the album cover in her contribution, in which the project is announced. It shows how she is lying in a pink top with frills in the grass. Her first name is written in lower case on the lower left.

Ballerini has not yet released tracklisting or further details about the new album. Fans already have the lead single “Homcoming Queen?” Heard that shows a more introspective side of her writing. Ballerini also shared a new song titled “Club” and she has a song titled “L.A.” that should land on Friday (January 24th).

The country star achieved a rapid success after the release of their debut album The First Time in 2015. With “Love Me Like You Mean It”, “Dibs” and “Peter Pan” she achieved three No. 1 hits from this album. “and reached number 3 with” Yeah Boy “. Her second album, 2017’s Unapologetically, brought additional hits in” Legends “,” I Hate Love Songs “and” Miss Me More “.

Ballerini, 26, married to country singer Morgan Evans, says that her happy private life has contributed to her new songs in an unexpected way.

“I’m writing the most heartbreaking songs I’ve ever written because I understand what’s gone wrong so far,” she said to Nashville’s newspaper in Tennessean in August 2019. I write my songs, play the guitar and write about what I’m going through. I’m just very excited to clean the slate again. “

