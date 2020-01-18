Kelsea Ballerini teams up with John K if we never met

advertisement

Kelsea Ballerini has teamed up with aspiring pop artist John K to release a new collaboration for his song “If We Never Met”.

“If we had never met / I would be drunk and wake up in someone else’s bed / I would lose myself in a crowded room full of false friends / I wouldn’t even know what love is / If we never met”, said the chorus rings.

The song originally debuted in 2019 as the title track of John K’s EP. The route had over 30 million streams. After being an independent artist for two years, he signed with Epic Records last year.

“I have repeated” If We Never Met “since it came out,” Ballerini said in a press release. “I was really impressed by the simplicity of the title and the lyrics, and John’s voice has a soul that I enjoy listening to as a fan on pop radio and playlists. I am really excited to be part of this version of this gem of a song and artist. “

The new version of “If We Never Met” shows Ballerini’s chirping vocals in the background and then performs for her second solo verse before her voices combine to form a harmonious duet in the final chorus.

This is not the first time that Ballerini has dipped into the pop area. Previously, she worked with electronic pop duo The Chainsmokers on her hit “This Feeling” [2018]. She recently worked with pop superstar Halsey on a CMT Crossroads episode where she worked on playing pop hits and country songs.

