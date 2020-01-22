Kelsea Ballerini sings 'Graveyard' with Halsey for 'Crossroads'

advertisement

World pop star Halsey performed a powerful rendition of her Manic album “Graveyard” at the end of last year with the ideal duet partner from the world of country music: Kelsea Ballerini. Their performance, at the Ascend Amphitheater of Nashville, was filmed for the 70th episode of the genre mashup series Crossroads from CMT.

Readers can press play above to view the “Graveyard” performance of Ballerini and Halsey. Their full Crossroads episode will be broadcast on March 25 at 10 p.m. ET.

“From hearing” Colors “for the first time years ago to playing the first cut of” Without Me “in my living room last year, I’ve always been a Halsey superfan,” says Ballerini in a statement just before the Crossroad episode October 11 taping. The chance to sing live with Halsey ended a big year for Ballerini, including her introduction to the Grand Ole Opry family and the critical success of her own pop-friendly single, “Homecoming Queen?”

As for Halsey, she has flown her country fan flag several times in recent months. A live performance with Lady Antebellum at the November CMA Awards included another nationwide version of “Graveyard” as well as a pop-infused version of Lady A’s “What If I Never Get Over You”. Since then, Halsey has released visual tributes to Car Pretty Underwood’s album Cry Pretty and Shania Twain’s “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” music videos in her own promotional video for her song “You should be” Sad. “

Ballerini and Halsey were also spotted in Nashville in the summer of 2018: in July, the two guests of the Santa’s Pub dive bar treated some karaoke performances in the late evening.

