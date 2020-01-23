Kelsea Ballerini reveals new album title, cover and release date

advertisement

We now know more details about Kelsea Ballerini’s next album! The 26-year-old has just announced the title, cover and release date of her next album on social media. The third album is called Kelsea and will be available on March 20th.

“My third album, Kelsea, will be released on March 20th and can be pre-ordered / pre-stored on Friday,” Ballerini announced.

The news brought comments from several Ballerin celebrities who quickly stood up for their support.

“I’m ordering,” said Bebe Rexha.

“Yes queen!” said Halsey.

“Congratulations, friend,” said Sugarlands Kristian Bush.

“I can’t wait,” said Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild.

Even Ballerini’s own husband Morgan Evans commented on the news.

“I can’t wait for the world to hear that,” he wrote.

Ballerini had previously reported on her next tunes, including her current single “Homecoming Queen”.

“I just missed the tour and all of you and wanted to tell you that I have so much fun making this next album,” Ballerini said on Instagram in October. From writing the songs to helping to bring them to life in the studio with my friends, it’s every piece of mine. Thank you for being so patient. I promise I will work with everything I need to do this perfectly and honestly and to grow as an artist and songwriter. “

Ballerini had previously also promised that her third album would be more diverse and diverse than her newcomer The First Time or unapologetically in the second year.

“So far there is only a lot going on on this record,” Ballerini told Music Week. “I mean, ‘Homecoming Queen?’ is a tell of it; there is a lot more country. There is also a lot more country pop. We have a song with horns, we have a song with a string quartet. We have two collaborations. Unapologetically was a concept record – from top to bottom, when you heard it told a story. It’s the opposite of it. It’s pretty liberating – this is just like, “Go on, try to find out!”

Photo credit: Getty / Taylor Hill

—–

