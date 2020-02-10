Kelsea Ballerini appeared on Thursday (February 6th) on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she performed her latest single “Homecoming Queen” and her latest release, the vulnerable “LA”.

Ballerini gently sang “I have a hateful relationship with LA” about the atmospheric mid-tempo song.

“LA” notes that the Tennessee-born singer reveals feelings of insecurity and inadequacy when she visits the glamor and glamor of California’s famous center: “I have some famous friends that I could call, but I don’t know if I’m cool enough / what’s worse than spending time alone is that one of them doesn’t record. “

Ballerini is recognized as the only writer of the song and it unfolds as if it were a direct page from her personal diary. There is no topic that is forbidden, from worrying about being invited to a party of varying degrees of awareness to the grief that the singer might get from home if she moved to the famous city.

“If I put my hair in the sea air, will Tennessee be mad at me?” She asks.

The appearance of the singer from “LA” was not broadcast and published as an online appearance. On television, she discovered various topics in her emotional performance of “Homecoming Queen”, including self-discovery. The track was written by Ballerini, Jimmy Robbins and Nicolle Galyon.

Both “LA” and “Homecoming Queen” will appear on Ballerini’s third studio album, Kelsea, which will be released on March 20. To promote the album, Ballerini will collaborate with pop singer Halsey on March 25 for an episode of CMT Crossroads. See their collaboration on Halsey’s song “Graveyard”.

Watch Kelsea Ballerini play “LA” on Kimmel

