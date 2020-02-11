It is not easy to be a woman in country music. Just ask Kelsea Ballerini. Born in Tennessee, one of the few women who already had several number 1 songs on the radio, was a strong supporter of creating greater parity between artists, even if the struggle continues.

“It’s a tough fight. I think everyone is very aware of it, and I think if people are very aware of it, things have to change,” Ballerini told Women’s Wear Daily. “And I think for one It was a while that people somehow thought, ‘Yes, but Carrie only had a number 1.’ I just write it down instead of saying, ‘No, these 80 percent men, 20 percent women are unequal and not OK. ”I think now that everyone is clear about it we will make changes. ”

Fortunately, Ballerini, who was inspired to move to Nashville after seeing the success of then-young star Taylor Swift, was unaware of the challenges artists faced until she became an artist herself.

“I didn’t know at the time because I was blissfully naive and young that when I released my first single there was a lack of women and it was a climate where Carries and Mirandas were still wildly successful on the radio, but there was a gap between them and the next person to act. “Ballerini said,” I think if you’re naive, you just go in and say, “That’s what I want to do. Do it.” And you don’t know what you can’t, so you just think you can, and I think it’s a great thing. I think it’s a gift. “

Ballerini spoke earlier after Michigan radio station WKQC said in a tweet that has since been deleted that they could not only play two artists in a row, but also not play two groups in a row with singers.

“I say this was one of the few women who really loved Country Radio and saw some of the larger networks (and some of my friends (program directors) and high up) who made real changes to their programs look more balanced, “Ballerini said on Instagram. “I’m grateful, BUT. There are still inequalities in airplay for women. And tweets like this prove it. And it’s my job to say it out loud and post about it because the girls are moving to Nashville (or wherever) ready to overtake and revise and play off everyone.

“They deserve to know that they have the same shot as the guys who move here to do the same,” she continued. “Country music – we have to fix it. For us and for them. How do we do that? Let’s talk.”

