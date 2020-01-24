advertisement

She promised to be open on her next album, but Kelsea Ballerini takes her vulnerability to a whole new level with her new track “la”. The song from her upcoming self-titled Kelsea album gives a painfully honest insight into the singer’s complicated relationship with Los Angeles, which she alternately loves and loathes.

“I wrote this song alone on a bathroom floor last year in Los Angeles and I felt like someone and like nobody, surrounded and completely alone, inspired and scared, over the world and full of fear,” Ballerini shared with social media. “I was between tour dates and left my guitar on the bus that particular week, so it came out as a stream of consciousness that took the form of a poem. As soon as I got on the bus a few days later, it became this.

“It’s the most vulnerable thing I’ve shared publicly,” she added. “It’s not cool to talk about not feeling cool. But it’s honest. And I’m really proud of every word of it. ‘La’ is out NOW.”

advertisement

The song that says in part: “I wonder if I will be invited to the party. / Yes, and if so, will I go? / If I go, will I know someone? / I drink my third glass of wine trying to entertain / in a room with bigger names / but on other days i am looking for real estate “, is only one song on ballerini ‘s next record, which she painfully honestly promises.

“The more I grow up and own my art and who I become and who I am, the stronger I am in myself,” she said in a video posted on Instagram. “It shows in my songwriting and in my music, so this album is called Kelsea.”

Ballerini hasn’t released a full tracklist for her next album, but she has announced that she has worked with well-known singer-songwriters such as Ed Sheeran, Julia Michaels, and others. Your debut single from the project “Homecoming Queen?” is already in the top 15 and is climbing.

Kelsea will be canceled on March 20th and is currently available to pre-order on their website. Ballerini has not yet announced any tour plans for 2020.

Photo credit: Getty / Mickey Bernal

advertisement