Kelly Ripa says son Joaquin broke his nose in the wrestling match

Oh oh! Kelly Ripa Her youngest son Joaquin recently had a broken nose in a wrestling match. During Wednesday, January 22nd, episode of Live! With Kelly & Ryan, the famous television presenter told how her 16-year-old son had suffered a facial injury before taking home the victory at the Mayor’s Cup in New York City.

“He took a knee to his nose,” said Kelly, 49, with the Kohost Ryan Seacrest and the audience noticed that Joaquin was struggling with one of his “good buddies” when he took the hit. “He was fine,” said Kelly, who attended the prestigious wrestling event with his husband Mark Consuelos,

Instagram / KellyRipa

It wasn’t until the couple, who had made a covenant for life and shared Joaquin in 1998, and children Michael [22] and Lola [18] realized that their son’s injury could have been a little more serious than they originally thought.

“From our perspective, it looked like he had been stabbed in the eye,” said the alum of All My Children. “I said,” I see, it hurts, sometimes your eye doesn’t open. “But we said,” Okay, Joaquin. For heaven’s sake, pull yourself together. “And I said,” Do you see? He is an actor. “Because it was him [covering his face]. It was very dramatic!” LOL!

Kelly and the 48-year-old Riverdale star then noticed that a medic went to Joaquin on the mats. “I thought to myself: ‘What’s going on? She remembered. “I tried to zoom in on my phone, I tried to zoom in, but even I don’t really see that. And then they rub it. We’re still in the bleachers. And we ask ourselves:” What? Why do they rub it? “We don’t know we can’t see him bleeding and they wipe his blood off.”

Instagram / KellyRipa

Fortunately, Joaquin was given medical treatment and returned to the mat a few moments later. Despite the bad nasal trauma, Kelly revealed that Joaquin had captured the win – according to the World Cup website, this was his first win after two defeats.

Although Joaquin may not have performed as he hoped, the adorable teen smiled as he posed for photos with some friends. Proud mother Kelly shared the super cute snapshots on her Instagram after her son’s match.

“You win a lot, you lose a lot and sometimes a tampon is pushed into your nose,” the legendary television host jokingly signed her post. Ha!

I hope Joaquin will be better soon!

